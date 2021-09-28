Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $1,129,344 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMDX opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

