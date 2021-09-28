Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $106,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.10 million, a P/E ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

