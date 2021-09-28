SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

Shares of SNX traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

