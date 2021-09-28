Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,390,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,486,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Synopsys stock opened at $313.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

