Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Sysco has raised its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 126.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.