T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $211.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

