T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 10,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,788. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.