Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

