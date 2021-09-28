Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $135.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $121.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,423.48 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,287 shares of company stock worth $11,225,503. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

