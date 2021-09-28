TD Securities Increases Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to C$130.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.60.

DCBO stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Docebo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $16,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

