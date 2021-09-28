Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Shares of NYSE TEO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

