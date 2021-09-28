Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 373.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $432.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.