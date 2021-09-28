The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

The Andersons has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Andersons to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

