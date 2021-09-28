The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Shares of BCO opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Brink’s by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Brink’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Brink’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

