The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) is Bard Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. The Joint makes up approximately 2.0% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Joint were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 52.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Joint stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,002. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

