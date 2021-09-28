The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

KHC stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

