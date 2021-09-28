The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $109,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

