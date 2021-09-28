The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Johnson Controls International worth $105,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 845.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 66.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 231.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 43,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

