The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,830,020 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 75.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $164,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,030 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

