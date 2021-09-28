The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 96,749 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $137,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after acquiring an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $200.20 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.16 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

