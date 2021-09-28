The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 290,746 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $117,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.