The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after buying an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $139.76. 212,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

