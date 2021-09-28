The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $225.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. Truist decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.
Shares of SMG stock opened at $147.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
