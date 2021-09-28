The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $225.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. Truist decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $147.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

