The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.77 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

