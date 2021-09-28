Thomas Okel Buys 4,537 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Okel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74.

BBDC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. 257,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,417. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $527.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 579,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

