Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.25

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.25 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.21), with a volume of 134650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.26. The company has a market cap of £102.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

