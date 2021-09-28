TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce $887.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $874.20 million to $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.76. 340,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,917. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $146.50 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

