TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,564 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 950.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 645,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,332,000 after purchasing an additional 581,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 4,697,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,017. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 158.04%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

