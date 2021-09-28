Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.46.

Shares of TOU opened at C$43.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.02. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$46.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,823,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,762,105.58. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,731 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

