TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TowneBank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

