Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Hydrogen ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:HJEN)

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,572 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,313% compared to the typical volume of 182 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of HJEN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,284. Direxion Hydrogen ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10.

