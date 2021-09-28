TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $774.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $765.59 million to $781.03 million. TransUnion posted sales of $695.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,339 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,181,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

