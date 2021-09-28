TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after buying an additional 1,110,599 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after buying an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after purchasing an additional 739,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

