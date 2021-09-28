Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Boosted by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

TRMB opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

