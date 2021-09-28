TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TNET opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $96.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

