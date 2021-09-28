Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 36,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,985. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,485,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $4,445,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

