Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,051 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.56% of Trip.com Group worth $757,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 123,217 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

