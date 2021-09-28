Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Lowered to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HSBC from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

TCOM has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 117,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.