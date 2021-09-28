TrueFi Market Capitalization Achieves $59.81 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $59.81 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00055059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00122677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043666 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.