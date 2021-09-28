Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

