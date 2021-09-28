Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.49

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.49 and traded as low as $75.10. Tucows shares last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 26,715 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $842.24 million, a PE ratio of 125.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Tucows by 61.7% during the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 975,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,402 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Tucows during the first quarter worth about $3,993,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tucows by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tucows by 203.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tucows by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

