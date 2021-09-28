Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $48.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Methanex has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.