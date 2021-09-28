Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 3.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $130,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,952 shares of company stock valued at $64,860,782 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,691.33 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,704.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,605.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,504.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

