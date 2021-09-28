Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 17,614 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $300.57 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.75. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

