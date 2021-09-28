Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 121,808 Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Open Text by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after buying an additional 461,552 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

