Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Down to $482.51

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $482.51, but opened at $464.65. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $459.01, with a volume of 2 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.10 and a 200 day moving average of $448.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

