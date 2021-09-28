Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $431.48

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.48 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.80). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 691,028 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Tyman to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Tyman alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 431.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 777.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £859.79 million and a PE ratio of 16.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.