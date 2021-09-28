U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Cut by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,463 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $64,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 686,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

