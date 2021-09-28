UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) were down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $752.89 and last traded at $757.64. Approximately 580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $771.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $759.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

