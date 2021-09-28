UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

SMFKY traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $54.43. 8,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

